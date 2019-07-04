Iranian currency rates for July 4

4 July 2019 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 18 foreign currencies have increased, while the rates of 17 other currencies have decreased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 47,400 rials

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,842

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,858

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,514

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,925

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,352

1 Indian rupee

INR

610

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,249

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,914

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,974

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,395

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,142

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,163

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,986

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,466

1 Russian ruble

RUB

664

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,517

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,541

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,983

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,686

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,383

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

28

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

37,943

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,103

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,113

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

137,097

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,160

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,862

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

1 euro

EUR

47,400

100 Kazakh tenges

KZT

10,973

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,964

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,972

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

518

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

20,503

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,757

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,193

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,450

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 146,751 rials, and the price of $1 is 127,226 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 126,418 rials, and the price of $1 is 114,761 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 127,000-130,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 145,000-148,000 rials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 4
Finance 10:02
Iran's imports via customs of its Bazerghan district significantly up
Economy 09:31
Cargo transportation from Iran to Turkey up by 74%
Economy 09:30
Trump warns Iran: 'be careful with threats' as 'they can come back and bite you'
US 03:32
Iran may sell its oil online, says expert
Oil&Gas 3 July 20:57
Foreign investments in Iran's Maku Free Trade Zone reach $120M
Economy 3 July 19:28
Latest
Uzbek Ravon Nexia R3 for the first time assembled in Kazakhstan presented in Almaty
Economy 11:08
Lukoil Uzbekistan opens tender to purchase spare parts
Tenders 11:08
Cargo transportation to Azerbaijan via Georgia’s Batumi port revealed
Economy 11:03
Oil supertanker bound for Syria detained in Gibraltar
Arab World 10:50
Energean enters into conditional sale & purchase agreement to acquire Edison Exploration & Production S.p.A
Oil&Gas 10:43
Contactless payment system of Uzbekistan develops rapidly
Finance 10:35
Kazakh Defense Ministry to purchase medical products via tender
Tenders 10:32
EBRD, DEG to allocate 5M euros each for Azerbaijan’s leading supermarket chain
Finance 10:29
Samsung in hot water over splashy Australian phone ads
Other News 10:22