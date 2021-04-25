Turkey reports over 38 500 COVID-19 cases
Turkey reported 38 553 new coronavirus cases and 347 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.
The new cases include 2 801 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 4,6 million.
As many as 51 236 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 4 073 644, while the death toll climbed to 38 358.
An additional 260 280 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 45,8 million.
The number of patients in critical condition stands at 3 590.
