Azerbaijani MoD dismisses Armenia's claims of alleged shooting in Khojavand
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19
By Samir Ali – Trend:
The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan has dismissed the reports of Armenia regarding an alleged recent shootout, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The statement noted that the Armenia-spread information on social media about a supposed shelling by Azerbaijani armed units in the direction of the Taghavard village in Azerbaijan's Khojavand region, where Russian peacekeepers were temporarily deployed, was false.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Assistant of Azerbaijani President meets with foreign travelers visiting liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani National Confederation of Employers' Organizations ensures active co-op between local, foreign businessmen
Azerbaijan interested in attracting Islamic financial instruments - National Confederation of Employers' Organizations