Azerbaijani MoD dismisses Armenia's claims of alleged shooting in Khojavand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan has dismissed the reports of Armenia regarding an alleged recent shootout, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The statement noted that the Armenia-spread information on social media about a supposed shelling by Azerbaijani armed units in the direction of the Taghavard village in Azerbaijan's Khojavand region, where Russian peacekeepers were temporarily deployed, was false.