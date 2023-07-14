Armenia has no intention to stop illegal activity, Azerbaijani FM tells ICRC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Along with the shelling of the Lachin border checkpoint on June 15, Armenian drivers tried to smuggle contraband into Azerbaijan on vehicles belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the meeting with Head of the representative office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Azerbaijan Dragana Kojic.

This shows that the Armenian side does not intend to stop trying to interfere with Azerbaijan's sovereignty, Bayramov said.

The minister said that the ICRC's statement of July 11 that the organization does not support the transportation of undeclared products and terminates service contracts with drivers of vehicles carrying such goods was taken into account.

Bayramov also noted the need to prevent similar cases in the future.

Will be updated