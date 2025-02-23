Pakistani PM arrives on visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan on a state visit on February 23, Trend reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were flying, a guard of honor was lined up in honor of the distinguished guest.

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was met at the airport by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev and other officials.