Diplomatic corps reps familiarize Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Title changed

Details added: first version posted on 15:01

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, April 18. Representatives of the accredited diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan have visited Shusha city, which is a symbol of Azerbaijan's history and culture, Trend reports.

Aydin Karimov, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, briefed the delegation on the city's history, its condition during the occupation, and the ongoing construction work.

He noted that during nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation, historical buildings, mosques, and monuments in the city of Shusha were subjected to vandalism. After the liberation of the city from occupation, large-scale restoration and construction works began. Along with the construction of infrastructure, Shusha is undergoing the restoration of its original historical appearance, as well as the monuments of history and culture.

The diplomatic corps representatives were familiarized with the construction work being carried out on Karabakh Street in the city of Shusha. They were informed that within the framework of public-private partnership projects, the construction of 10 buildings with different purposes is underway on this street. These include a hotel, offices, food service facilities, and the building of the Shusha Reserve Administration. The construction work is being carried out in accordance with the overall appearance of the city.

The delegation then visited the Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque. It was informed that the restoration work on the Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque, which had been subjected to Armenian vandalism during the occupation of Shusha, has been completed. The Ashaghi Govhar Aga Mosque, created in the 19th century by architect Kerbela Safikhan Garabagi, is considered the first mosque built in Shusha by Ibrahim Khan's daughter, Govhar Agha. The Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque is one of the historical and architectural symbols of the city.

During the visit, foreign diplomats also got acquainted with the conditions created in the first residential complex in the city of Shusha. It was noted that the opening of the residential complex, whose foundation was laid in 2021, took place on May 10, 2024. All the houses are built in the traditional architectural style of the city of Shusha. The residential complex, consisting of twenty-three buildings, provides all the conditions for comfortable living.

15:01

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, April 18. Representatives of the diplomatic corps visiting Azerbaijan's Karabakh have started their visit to Shusha after Khankendi city, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The delegation has arrived in Shusha.

The guests were welcomed in the city by Aydin Karimov, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He provided the guests with detailed information about the city.

The delegation will get acquainted with the construction, restoration, and reconstruction work carried out here.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel