Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit...(PHOTO)(Update)

Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Khankendi and Shusha (PHOTO)(Update)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, April 18.​ Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visited Khankendi and Shusha cities, Trend reports.

The delegation was accompanied by Assistant to the President - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev.

The delegation first arrived at Fuzuli International Airport. Then, representatives of the diplomatic corps will visit the city of Khankendi and meet with students of Garabagh University.

During the visit, Hikmet Hajiyev provided information on the historical roots of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Karabakh conflict, including the war crimes committed by Armenia in the occupied territories. He emphasized that Azerbaijan, following international principles, had restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty, ushering in a new phase of development in both Karabakh and East Zangazur.

In a speech, the rector of Garabagh University, Shahin Bayramov, discussed the achievements in education and the university’s future goals.

Elchin Yusubov, the President’s Special Representative in the city of Khankendi and in Aghdara and Khojaly districts, highlighted large-scale reconstruction and development projects in the liberated territories. He noted the ongoing construction of new modern roads, railways, and air routes, as well as efforts to provide residents with electricity, drinking water, and natural gas. The region is also seeing the creation of green spaces, and Khankendi is becoming a hub for entrepreneurs, with around 12,000 residents now living in seven newly populated areas.

Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, updated the delegation on demining operations and construction activities in the newly liberated areas.

Following the visit to Khankendi, the diplomatic representatives continued their trip to Shusha.

The representatives of the diplomatic corps then visited Garabagh University, where they toured the educational building, library, auditorium, laboratory, and exhibition hall. They were also treated to musical performances by faculty and students from the Faculty of Arts.

Following their visit to the university, the diplomats explored the central area of Khankendi and took a commemorative photo in front of Victory Square.

After concluding their visit to Khankendi, the diplomatic delegation continued their trip to Shusha.

Aydin Kerimov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, shared the city's history, its condition during the occupation, and the ongoing reconstruction efforts. He highlighted the damage caused to historical buildings, mosques, and monuments during nearly three decades of Armenian occupation. Since Shusha’s liberation, large-scale restoration projects have been underway, aiming to restore the city’s historical and cultural landmarks.

The diplomats toured the construction work on Karabakh Street in Shusha, where ten buildings are being erected as part of public-private partnership projects. These include a hotel, office buildings, food establishments, and the building of the Shusha Reserve Directorate. The ongoing construction is designed to preserve the city’s historical character.

The delegation then arrived at the Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque, where it was reported that restoration work, which had been delayed due to the Armenian vandalism during Shusha’s occupation, has now been completed. Built in the 19th century by architect Karbalai Safikhan Garabaghi, the mosque is regarded as the first mosque in Shusha, constructed on the initiative of Ibrahim Khan's daughter, Govhar Agha. This mosque stands as one of the city’s key historical and architectural symbols. Shusha historically consisted of 17 upper and lower quarters, with the Ashagi Govhar Agha Mosque being named for its location in the lower part of the city.

Additionally, the foreign diplomats were also introduced to the first residential complex in Shusha as part of the visit. The opening of the complex, whose foundation was laid in 2021, took place on May 10, 2024. The homes were designed in a traditional architectural style typical of Shusha, and the 23-building residential complex has been equipped with all the necessary amenities to ensure the comfort of the city's residents.

