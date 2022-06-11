Norwegian fans speak about their impressions of Formula 1 Grand Prix in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Formula 1 track in Baku is superb in all meanings, fans from Norway told Trend.

According to the fans, the track is notable for its running right through the center of the city.

"We are amazed with the Baku track. We are rooting for the Red Bull team. The city of Baku made a great impression on us. We have visited many Grand Prix places, but we have never seen such a Grand Prix as in Baku. The Baku track is located right in the city, which is its peculiarity," they added.

The six kilometer-long has three high-speed sections, 20 turns, and top speed of 360 kilometers per hour. As many as 10 teams are competing in the races.