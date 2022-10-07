Azerbaijani Ombudsman may get right to be recorded while considering complaints

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Azerbaijani Ombudsman may be granted the right to be recorded while considering complaints, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the draft law on amendments to the Constitutional Law 'On the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan', submitted for discussion at today's meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Committee on Legal Policy and State Building.

The proposal says the ombudsman will have the right to take photo, audio and video recording of the complaint handling process.

Moreover, the ombudsman will have the right to request the necessary information (documents, materials) or their copies from the information owners when considering a complaint about a violation of the right to access to information. Such information (documents, materials) must be submitted to the Ombudsman within five working days.