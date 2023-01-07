Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. A total of 826 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 519 citizens, the second dose – 68 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 183 citizens. As many as 56 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,934,743 vaccine doses were administered, 5,398,385 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,875,899 people – the second dose, 3,395,695 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264,763 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.