Heydar Aliyev Airport maintains operations amid adverse weather conditions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Due to the current unstable weather conditions in the country, flights at Heydar Aliyev International Airport are being operated according to the schedule, Trend reports.

All necessary measures are being taken at the airport to ensure the safe and uninterrupted operation of flights. Runways and taxiways are regularly cleared using special equipment and treated with anti-icing agents.

Additionally, the de-icing procedure is being applied to prevent the icing of aircraft.