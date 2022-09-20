Poland sees huge potential for green energy cooperation in Azerbaijan's Karabakh - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Poland sees huge potential in green energy cooperation with Azerbaijan on the territories, liberated [from Armenian occupation], Ambassador of Poland to Azerbaijan Rafal Poborski told Trend.

"As far is green energy cooperation is concerned, we are not cooperating to the extent we wish yet. We discuss the great potential in this field with the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan. Polish companies are quite interested and have a lot to offer to Azerbaijan in this area. We also notice the general enthusiasm from the EU in increasing energy cooperation with Azerbaijan," the ambassador said.

He also noted that Poland has already delivered its GreenEvo (Green Technology Accelerator) program to the Azerbaijani authorities, and now is waiting for its approval.

The Polish-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation, which is planned to be held on October 20-21, will be a huge opportunity to discuss this issue as well, he noted.

"We also hope to organize a business forum afterward to discuss future business opportunities and sign promising contracts in various economic fields," Poborski said.

