Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss investment promotion (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia reviewed the investment promotion, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted on December 19, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with Minister of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al Falih, we have discussed the current state and prospects of the economic and trade relations between our countries, as well as the promotion of investments," the minister wrote.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia signed economic cooperation documents on December 19.

The first document is related to the establishment of a Joint Business Council by Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) under the Economy Ministry and the Council of Saudi Chambers. Meantime, the second document is the protocol of the intergovernmental commission.