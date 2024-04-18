IMF explains why US has more productivity than EU

U.S., WASHINGTON, April 18. There are three things that distinguishes the US economy from the EU, said the Managing Director of IMF Kristalina Georgieva during a briefing on the Global Policy Agenda held as part of the IMF Spring Meetings in Washington, Trend reports.

“As we are all aware, the last decades before the surge of inflation was time of very low, sometimes even negative interest rates. We have multiple factors affecting productivity and growth among countries.

Productivity slowdown is not the whole reason why growth is slowing down. There are also other factors. So, why is the US doing better than Europe? There are three things that distinguish the US economy. One is the force of innovation, and how easy it is for innovation to turn into business development and then to be scaled up. We know that in Europe there is still work to be done to unleash the power of innovation,” she said.

Second, according to Georgieva, the US is benefiting from abundant labor coming across the border.

“It creates a domestic political problem and not everybody who crosses the border adds positively to the economy, but that labor supply also gave to the United States another comparative advantage. Wages are not pushing up. Because there is no strong pressure because of lack of labor.

And the third reason is US has benefited from more favorable conditions in terms of energy prices, something that has been quite a serious factor for Europe. If we add to this more investment in human capital, make the labor force more agile and dynamic and more forceful allocation of capital, it brings higher productivity,” she added.

The Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group kicked off on April 15.

The main ministerial meetings and events will take place April 17-19 with other events and activities taking place during the week, April 15-20.

At the heart of the gathering are meetings of the joint Development Committee and the IMF's International Monetary and Financial Committee, which discuss progress on the work of the World Bank Group and the IMF.

The Spring Meetings bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, parliamentarians, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness.