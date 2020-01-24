Azerbaijan hosts presentation of conceptual framework doc on public-private partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

Trend:

Promotion and support of public-private sector partnership projects (DOST) are priority directions of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Trend reports referring to the agency's statement Jan. 24.

In order to develop this area and effectively implement projects taking into account international best practices, the agency is taking measures to support legal and institutional framework, according to the report.

On Jan. 24, the Baku Business Center hosted the agency-organized presentation of a draft conceptual framework document on public-private partnership.

The event was attended by representatives of the relevant government agencies and interested parties who will be involved in the implementation of DOST projects in Azerbaijan, including Ivana Duarte, head of the Baku office of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The event participants were informed in detail by international experts about the conceptual framework document, the essence and significance of DOST projects.

It was noted that the document was prepared with the support of the EBRD, taking into account international best practices. The document reflects the order of project development, the basic principles, legal and institutional framework in this area, the mechanism for the implementation of projects and evaluation criteria.

At the event, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of SMEs Orkhan Mammadov delivered speech.

Mammadov noted that the use of the DOST model in various sectors of the economy is reflected in strategic roadmaps, adding that a State-Entrepreneur Partnership Development Center has been created in the agency to provide systematic activity in promoting and supporting public-private sector partnership projects.

The chairman added that such projects create a new basis and opportunities for the development of SMEs.

