Iranian currency rates for February 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have grown and 11 have decreased in price, compared to February 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,654 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb.22 Iranian rial on Feb.21 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,168 57,086 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,894 45,592 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,477 4,471 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,679 4,677 1 Danish krone DKK 6,406 6,393 1 Indian rupee INR 564 563 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,869 138,612 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,824 23,927 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,583 36,533 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,384 5,385 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,960 32,948 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,252 28,139 1 South African rand ZAR 2,780 2,781 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,076 3,079 1 Russian ruble RUB 534 544 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,292 30,155 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,212 31,207 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,845 49,486 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,075 2,075 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,225 35,131 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,153 9,171 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,630 6,640 100 Thai baths THB 130,342 130,500 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,049 10,033 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,225 35,114 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,654 47,573 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,827 9,811 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,073 13,999 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,931 2,929 1 Afghan afghani AFN 458 458 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,062 16,375 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,722 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,773 81,618 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,722 3,721 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 276,747 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,913 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 273,958 rials, and the price of $1 is 241,455 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 255,000-258,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 289,000-292,000 rials.

