Iranian currency rates for February 22

Finance 22 February 2022 09:54 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have grown and 11 have decreased in price, compared to February 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,654 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Feb.22

Iranian rial on Feb.21

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

57,168

57,086

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,894

45,592

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,477

4,471

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,679

4,677

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,406

6,393

1 Indian rupee

INR

564

563

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,869

138,612

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

23,824

23,927

100 Japanese yens

JPY

36,583

36,533

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,384

5,385

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,960

32,948

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,252

28,139

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,780

2,781

1 Turkish lira

TRY

3,076

3,079

1 Russian ruble

RUB

534

544

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,880

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,292

30,155

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,212

31,207

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

48,845

49,486

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,075

2,075

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

24

24

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,225

35,131

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,153

9,171

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,630

6,640

100 Thai baths

THB

130,342

130,500

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,049

10,033

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,225

35,114

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

47,654

47,573

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,827

9,811

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,073

13,999

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,931

2,929

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

458

458

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,062

16,375

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,722

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

81,773

81,618

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,722

3,721

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 276,747 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,913 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 273,958 rials, and the price of $1 is 241,455 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 255,000-258,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 289,000-292,000 rials.

Iranian currency rates for February 22
