Iranian currency rates for February 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 22, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 14 currencies increased in price and 19 decreased in price compared to February 21.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,430 rials.

Currency Rial on February 22 Rial on February 21 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,012 53,095 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,732 47,694 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,049 4,058 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,008 4,007 1 Danish krone DKK 6,095 6,093 1 Indian rupee INR 507 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,468 136,475 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,017 15,027 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,945 28,022 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,371 5,371 1 Omani rial OMR 109,097 109,155 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,098 31,070 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,930 25,942 1 South African rand ZAR 2,221 2,221 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,355 1,359 1 Russian ruble RUB 459 458 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,490 27,549 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,254 31,266 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,283 38,276 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,349 1,347 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,642 31,651 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,666 8,651 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,843 5,840 100 Thai baths THB 116,946 116,778 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,759 8,764 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,468 31,505 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,430 45,416 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,317 9,267 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,852 15,880 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,686 2,684 1 Afghan afghani AFN 570 570 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,841 12,842 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,683 24,701 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,072 74,990 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,835 3,839 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,984 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 464,254 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,203 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 431,198 rials, and the price of $1 is 398,643 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 566,000–569,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 613,000–616,000 rials.

