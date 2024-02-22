Iranian currency rates for February 22

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
February 22, 2024
Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 22, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 14 currencies increased in price and 19 decreased in price compared to February 21.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,430 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 22

Rial on February 21

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,012

53,095

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,732

47,694

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,049

4,058

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,008

4,007

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,095

6,093

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,468

136,475

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,017

15,027

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,945

28,022

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,371

5,371

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,097

109,155

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,098

31,070

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,930

25,942

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,221

2,221

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,355

1,359

1 Russian ruble

RUB

459

458

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,490

27,549

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,254

31,266

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,283

38,276

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,349

1,347

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,642

31,651

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,666

8,651

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,843

5,840

100 Thai baths

THB

116,946

116,778

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,759

8,764

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,468

31,505

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,430

45,416

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,317

9,267

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,852

15,880

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,686

2,684

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

570

570

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,841

12,842

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,683

24,701

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,072

74,990

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,835

3,839

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,984

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 464,254 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,203 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 431,198 rials, and the price of $1 is 398,643 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 566,000–569,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 613,000–616,000 rials.

