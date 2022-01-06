Intensive shooting underway between military and armed people in Almaty
An intense shooting broke out between the military and armed people on the square before the Almaty akimat (city hall), Trend reports with reference to TASS.
“Troops arrived at the square, began an operation to 'clean up' the instigators of the riots. There is intense shooting,” a TASS correspondent reports.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance talks expiration of grace period on compulsory heath insurance