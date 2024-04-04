Kazakhstan, US collaborate to enhance aviation safety standards

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan Materials 4 April 2024 14:58 (UTC +04:00)
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 4. The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan (AAK), in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Committee (CAA) and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the US, supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has signed an agreement with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to initiate a preliminary International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA), Trend reports via AAK.

The agreement establishes a collaborative framework for the IASA, encompassing information exchange, technical support, and capacity development initiatives.

This pact will enhance AAK, KSA, and FAA collaboration to enhance aviation safety in Kazakhstan.

The IASA seeks to attain Category 1 status from the FAA, enabling Kazakhstani airlines to initiate direct air routes between Kazakhstan and the US, contingent upon the availability of suitable aircraft.

