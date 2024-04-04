Kazakhstan, US collaborate to enhance aviation safety standards

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 4. The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan (AAK), in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Committee (CAA) and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the US, supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has signed an agreement with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to initiate a preliminary International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA), Trend reports via AAK.

The agreement establishes a collaborative framework for the IASA, encompassing information exchange, technical support, and capacity development initiatives.

This pact will enhance AAK, KSA, and FAA collaboration to enhance aviation safety in Kazakhstan.

The IASA seeks to attain Category 1 status from the FAA, enabling Kazakhstani airlines to initiate direct air routes between Kazakhstan and the US, contingent upon the availability of suitable aircraft.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel