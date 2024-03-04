Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan, no damage reported

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 4. A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Kyrgyzstan at 12:22 (GMT+6), Trend reports.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the earthquake's epicenter was 10 kilometers deep, 194 kilometers from Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, and 39 kilometers from Almaty in Kazakhstan.



Local media reported that residents of Kyrgyzstan's capital felt the shocks and received earthquake notifications on their phones. However, no damage or casualties have been reported as a result of the earthquake.