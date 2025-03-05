Tajikistan debates strengthening industrial co-op with India, Iran, and Pakistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 5. Tajikistan's Minister of Industry and New Technologies, Sherali Kabir, met with the ambassadors of India, Rajesh Uike; Iran, Alireza Haghighian; and Pakistan, Mohammad Sarwar, to discuss enhancing cooperation in the industrial sector, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, it was also noted that there is significant potential for deepening trade and economic ties between the countries. In this regard, the idea was raised that businesses and investors from the three countries should consider participating in priority projects within Tajikistan.

The discussions also covered areas such as mining, light industry, food processing, construction materials production, pharmaceuticals, and the establishment of joint industrial ventures. The talks were conducted in a constructive atmosphere, with both sides exploring new avenues for economic collaboration.

Following the meeting, the ambassadors were informed about the upcoming International Jewelry Forum and Exhibition, set to take place in Dushanbe from March 24 through March 26. The leading companies from India, Iran, and Pakistan were invited to participate in these events.