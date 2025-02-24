Turkmenistan outlines key priorities for Caspian Sea cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 24. The Interdepartmental Commission of Turkmenistan on Caspian Sea Issues held its 63rd meeting on February 23, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Director of the Caspian Sea Institute, and heads of various ministries and agencies.

During the meeting, participants highlighted the importance of further developing Caspian Sea issues and reviewed the commission’s work in 2024.

Meanwhile, discussions also included the integration of such meetings into Turkmenistan’s Concept of Activities for the International Year of Peace and Trust. The 2025 Action Plan on Caspian Sea Issues was also reviewed.

Turkmenistan has played a key role in developing balanced solutions to Caspian issues and establishing a legal framework for cooperation, particularly through the 2018 Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea. The country is also involved in energy and transport projects, including marine terminals for hydrocarbon exports and transport corridors linking Central Asia with other regions via the Caspian Sea.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel