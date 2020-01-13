Iran's MFA sets up hotline to assist families of plane crash victims

13 January 2020 09:31 (UTC+04:00)

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.13

Trend:

Iranian Minister of foreign affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif announced the measures of the government body to assist the families and friends of victims of crashed Ukrainian plane.

"As part of practical measures to assist families of victims of #PS752 tragic disaster, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has set up a hotline. It is manned 24/7. Number: +98 21 61153009 Embassies have also been instructed to facilitate assistance to families/friends of victims," said Zarif's message on Twitter, Trend reports.

A Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane with 167 passengers (including Iranian and foreign citizens) and 9 crew members on board crashed Jan. 8, after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran.

The plane was heading for Kyiv, Ukraine's capital. The plane took off at 06:12 (GMT+3:30), and at 06:18, it lost connection with the dispatcher center. The plane crashed at 6:22.

Following the investigation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran released a statement saying that the Ukrainian aircraft was unintentionally shot down by Iran, due to a human error.

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani expressed regret over the tragic incident.

"Iran's armed forces were on alert after the assassination of Qassem Soleimani and the US threats, so an unfortunate human error led to huge tragedy and innocent people have died," said Rouhani.

