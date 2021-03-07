Jordan's PM reshuffles cabinet to accelerate reforms

Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh reshuffled his cabinet on Sunday in a move meant to accelerate IMF-guided reforms seen as crucial to Jordan’s economic recovery from the blow of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Six new ministers were named including interior and justice after Khasawneh fired both incumbents last week for attending a restaurant dinner party that violated coronavirus restrictions they were supposed to enforce.

In the new 28-member cabinet, Brigadier General Mazen Araya, who headed the COVID-19 crisis centre, was appointed interior minister in a shakeup seen as giving Khasawneh more scope to tackle social and economic problems, government officials said.