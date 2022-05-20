...
10th Youth Development Webinar Program 2022 “Building Youth Resilience: Transition to Green Economy and Beyond”

The Islamic Development Bank Group in partnership with the Chemonics Egypt Consultants will conduct a hybrid training entitled “Skilling Youth for Green Economy and Greenepreneur.”

The first part of the training which will take place on May 22nd & 23rd from 01:00 PM– 03:30 PM, is virtual and will focus on the Green Economy and the Greenpreneurial process.

This will be followed by the second part, which will be in-person located in Cairo, Egypt, on May 24th & 25th from 05:00 PM – 09:00 PM (Cairo time) and will discuss Developing Greenpreneurial Business Models.

The training will support the youth through knowledge acquisition and skills development that are needed to support a sustainable and green economy.

It will be held across 4-days and will discuss the following topics:

  • Day 1: The Green Economy and the Greenpreneurial Process – Challenges and Opportunities of starting a business in the Green Economy in MENA
  • Day 2: Fireside chat with leading entrepreneurs in the Green Economy in MENA
  • Days 3-4: Market-centric Ideation - Develop your Business Model and Pilot it cost-effectively

The training will build fundamental skills and knowledge required to support the transition to the green economy and will help participants network and make connections with like-minded youth in a supportive environment to foster innovative green entrepreneurship. In addition, it will increase the youth’s understanding of green entrepreneurship and empower them to adopt the business ideas for green sustainable businesses.

