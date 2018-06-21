Diego Costa's goal gives Spain hard-fought 1-0 victory over Iran

21 June 2018 00:18 (UTC+04:00)

Spain moved in sight of a place in knockout stages of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Following a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Iran in Kazan, Sputnik reported.

Spain forward Diego Costa scored the only goal of the game nine minutes after the break. The goal was extremely unfortunate for Iran, with a defensive clearance hitting Costa and the ball rebounded past the goalkeeper.

The result means Spain and Portugal are level at the top of Group B with four points, while Iran are a point further back on three.

Meanwhile, Spain defender Gerard Pique has made his 100th appearance for his country against Iran at the FIFA World Cup, the team said on Wednesday.

"Happy centenary, Gerard Pique! Today [you] celebrate one hundred games defending our side," the team said via their official Twitter account. The 31-year-old defender was also named in the starting line-up.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches set to be played in 11 cities across Russia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iran launches 2nd trade center in China
Business 20 June 22:32
Russia, Uruguay reach FIFA knockout stage as Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 (VIDEO)
Other News 20 June 21:21
Iran’s phosphate output up 17% in 2 months
Economy news 20 June 20:55
GM Uzbekistan’s car sales in Russia down
Economy news 20 June 20:48
IGAT 9 to pave way for Iran’s gas export to Europe: official
Business 20 June 20:33
Banking issues remain obstacle to export of Kazakh oil products to Iran (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 20 June 20:25
Russia’s State Duma chairman due in Azerbaijan
Politics 20 June 19:52
Russia’s Energy Ministry expects OPEC+ to define new goal of agreement on June 23
Russia 20 June 17:54
Uzbekistan leading among CIS states by money transfers from Russia
Economy news 20 June 17:15
Iran, Iraq don't participate in operations against PKK: Turkey
Turkey 20 June 16:52
What is most likely outcome of upcoming OPEC meeting?
Oil&Gas 20 June 13:24
South Korea, Russia, North Korea may implement big trilateral projects — Moon Jae-in
Russia 20 June 12:48
Oil up on U.S. stocks, Libya ahead of OPEC meeting
Oil&Gas 20 June 12:45
Kazakhstan increases export of agricultural products to Russian regions
Kazakhstan 20 June 12:39
Russia requests to join US-EU WTO consultations on steel and aluminum
Russia 20 June 09:39
Russia defeats Egypt 3-1 in second World Cup match match (VIDEO)
Russia 20 June 00:19
Iran can turn into region’s agricultural hub – Ex-Minister
Business 19 June 19:01
OPEC sees strong oil market, possible need for more output
Oil&Gas 19 June 15:04