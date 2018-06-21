Diego Costa's goal gives Spain hard-fought 1-0 victory over Iran

Spain moved in sight of a place in knockout stages of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Following a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Iran in Kazan, Sputnik reported.

Spain forward Diego Costa scored the only goal of the game nine minutes after the break. The goal was extremely unfortunate for Iran, with a defensive clearance hitting Costa and the ball rebounded past the goalkeeper.

The result means Spain and Portugal are level at the top of Group B with four points, while Iran are a point further back on three.

Meanwhile, Spain defender Gerard Pique has made his 100th appearance for his country against Iran at the FIFA World Cup, the team said on Wednesday.

"Happy centenary, Gerard Pique! Today [you] celebrate one hundred games defending our side," the team said via their official Twitter account. The 31-year-old defender was also named in the starting line-up.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches set to be played in 11 cities across Russia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news