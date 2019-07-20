30 killed by landslides, flooding in Bangladesh: UN

20 July 2019 03:29 (UTC+04:00)

Humanitarian partners of the United Nations reported that at least 30 people had been killed by monsoon rain-triggered landslides and flooding in parts of Bangladesh, a UN spokesman said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said that "humanitarian colleagues tell us that monsoon rains have led to flooding and landslides across parts of Bangladesh, with at least 30 people reportedly having been killed and more than 2 million people affected."

While the country with more than 700 rivers is extremely prone to flooding every monsoon season, the situation is exacerbated by climate change, he told reporters at a regular briefing, quoting a report from the World Food Programme (WFP).

Melting glaciers in the Himalayas, whose rivers flow into Bangladesh, also contribute to the flooding, Haq said.

The spokesman said WFP is coordinating with the Bangladeshi government departments and local authorities to aid those affected in the country of 161 million people.

The government is providing food, shelter and emergency cash assistance, he said, adding the UN and its humanitarian partners are supporting the government-led efforts in the affected areas.

