Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia may introduce visa-free regime for Russians

Moscow is currently in work on agreements on the introduction of the visa-free regime for Russian nationals traveling to Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia and a number of other countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The work is currently underway on draft projects regarding visa-free agreements with Mexico and Malaysia, as well as with some island states in the Caribbean (the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Barbados, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Lucia)," Ivanov said in an interview with TASS.

"Similar agreements are currently under work with Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Zambia," the diplomat continued. "Moreover, we are currently in discussions with Hong Kong to extend the visa-free regime term of stay from 14 to 30 days."

Ivanov also said that as of today citizens of over 60 countries are able to enter Russia without visas using only their national passports.

TAGS