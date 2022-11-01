Apple Pay now at Yelo Bank!

Yelo Bank continues to implement innovative solutions for its customers. We are glad to announce that Yelo bank made Apple Pay contactless payment method available to cardholders. For the payment to take place, the customer should hold an iPhone, Apple Watch or iPad closer to the payment terminal. Apple Pay payments are available for grocery/pharmacy store, taxi services, cafes, restaurants and many other places that provide contactless payment service.



The main advantages of Apple Pay are security and privacy. Every transaction completed using Apple Pay is securely protected, as the user must verify the payment using the Face ID, Touch ID or the password on the device. Card information added to Apple Pay is not stored on the device or on Apple's servers. Only the encrypted card information is securely stored on a certified “Secure Element” chip of the device.



Activating the Yelo card in Apple Pay is very easy:

• Enter the Yelo mobile application and select the desired card

• Follow the application steps to add the card to Apple Wallet



When the activation process is completed, you will be able to use the card for Apple Pay payments on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac.



Yelo cardholders who have activated the Apple Pay service will be able to benefit from cashback and discounts offered by the Bank.



You can visit https://bit.ly/ylapple to download the Yelo mobile app and https://bit.ly/yaplpay to learn more about Apple Pay.

Should you have additional questions about banking services and loan, call us on 981 or send a message on Facebook/Instagram accounts or Whatsapp.