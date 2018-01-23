Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan to continue successfully cooperating with OPEC (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:58)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo in Davos on Jan. 23.

“We highly appreciate the active leadership role of Azerbaijan in the meeting of non-OPEC countries and the adoption of a historic decision in this regard in December 2016,” said Barkindo during the meeting.

President Aliyev, for his part, emphasized that the activity of Mohammad Barkindo as OPEC Secretary General plays an important role in the implementation of expectations of business community and countries.

The head of state expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will continue to cooperate successfully with OPEC, and invited Mohammad Barkindo to visit Azerbaijan.

The secretary general accepted the invitation with gratitude.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news