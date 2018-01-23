Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan to continue successfully cooperating with OPEC (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

23 January 2018 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 13:58)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo in Davos on Jan. 23.

“We highly appreciate the active leadership role of Azerbaijan in the meeting of non-OPEC countries and the adoption of a historic decision in this regard in December 2016,” said Barkindo during the meeting.

President Aliyev, for his part, emphasized that the activity of Mohammad Barkindo as OPEC Secretary General plays an important role in the implementation of expectations of business community and countries.

The head of state expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will continue to cooperate successfully with OPEC, and invited Mohammad Barkindo to visit Azerbaijan.

The secretary general accepted the invitation with gratitude.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Category news
Azerbaijani MP highlights Azerbaijan's tolerance at PACE session
Azerbaijan 15:08
Ilham Aliyev expected to attend about 30 meetings, panel discussions in Davos
Politics 15:05
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan to continue successfully cooperating with OPEC (PHOTO)
Politics 13:58
President Ilham Aliyev met with Cisco Executive Vice President
Politics 00:43
President Ilham Aliyev met with member of Mastercard Management Committee
Politics 00:40
President Ilham Aliyev met with Royal Philips CEO
Politics 00:38
President Aliyev meets with Chevron Corporation VP
Politics 22 January 22:28
President Aliyev meets with LUKOIL president
Politics 22 January 21:38
President Ilham Aliyev meets with director of American company Black Rock
Politics 22 January 21:38
President Ilham Aliyev meets with WEF President in Davos
Azerbaijan 22 January 20:44
Azerbaijan accuses CoE of holding soft position towards Armenia
Politics 22 January 19:55
Number of complaints to Appeal Board under President of Azerbaijan down (UPDATE)
Politics 22 January 16:27
Indian envoy: Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route multiplies transportation options (Exclusive)
Azerbaijan 22 January 16:15
PACE president: Europeans really concerned about increasing number of conflicts
Azerbaijan 22 January 16:12
Azerbaijani MP elected PACE VP
Politics 22 January 15:53
Permanent delegate: UNESCO can join monitoring of destruction of rich cultural heritage in Azerbaijan’s occupied lands
Politics 22 January 15:39
Michele Nicoletti elected new PACE President
Azerbaijan 22 January 14:49
Number of complaints to Appeal Board under President of Azerbaijan down
Politics 22 January 13:57