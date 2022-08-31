Azerbaijan continues to discover Armenia's mines all over Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Anti-personnel pressure mines are being discovered in Azerbaijan's Lachin, Trend reports via Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA)

According to Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), 1,318 such mines, produced in Armenia after the second Karabakh war in 2021, were found on the territory of Lachin district only from August 15 to 31, 2022.

The production, storage, transportation and use of antipersonnel mines is prohibited by Ottawa treaty adopted in 1997 in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Moreover, Armenia violates the requirements of Annex I (to Protocol Additional I to the Geneva Conventions of 1949) by laying antipersonnel mines on the territories of Azerbaijan, demonstrating disrespect for the international community.

Mass mining is a manifestation of terrorism carried out by Armenia. All this constitutes deliberate crime against peace and security in the region, also against the environment and is a clear indicator of Armenia's hostile intentions.