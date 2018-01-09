Missing Azerbaijani alpinists changed route – emergencies ministry (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Headline changed, details added (first version posted on 16:38)

Guba, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Zaur Mustafayev – Trend:

The search for mountaineers who went missing in the mountainous area of Azerbaijan’s Guba district will continue until they are found, said Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan Lieutenant General Faig Tagizade Jan. 9.

He made the remarks at a meeting at the headquarters established in connection with the search for the mountaineers, Trend’s correspondent reported.

Tagizade noted that there is an instruction of Azerbaijan’s Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov in this regard.

He emphasized that the missing alpinists went on a different route.

“They had to move along the easiest route – B1, but then the route was changed,” said Tagizade.

The deputy minister added that the alpinists didn’t have a GPS system.

He went on to say that the search for climbers is being conducted by professionals.

“Austrian professionals also participate in the searches,” noted Tagizade.

