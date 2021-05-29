Romanian team takes first place at World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships among groups (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The first place in the 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku among the groups was taken by the representatives of Romania with a score of 22.583 points, Trend reports.

The second place was taken by the team of Hungary gymnasts (22.516 points), the third place was taken by the team of Italy (22.100 points)

The Azerbaijani group, which includes Vladimir Dolmatov, Imran Imranov, Balakhanym Akhmedova, Khoshgadam Guliyeva and Narmina Huseynova, took the eighth place with a score of 20.166 points.

The 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships will be held on May 27-29 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 166 athletes from 22 countries will take part in the event.

The competitions will be held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.