Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.23

Trend:

Some 348 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Aug.23, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 279 citizens, and the second one to 69 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 6,170,724 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,713,422 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,457,302 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.