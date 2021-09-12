Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents a weekly review (VIDEO)

Society 12 September 2021 11:36 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents a weekly review (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has made a video on the events that took place last week.

Trend presents this video, referring to the press service of the department.

---

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
4.4-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
4.4-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
Iran reveals amount of COVID-19 vaccine imported within 7 months
Iran reveals amount of COVID-19 vaccine imported within 7 months
Golestan Province among top agricultural producers - Iranian governor (Exclusive)
Golestan Province among top agricultural producers - Iranian governor (Exclusive)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
BMW recalls 142,754 vehicles in China World 11:55
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents a weekly review (VIDEO) Society 11:36
Austria's 7M2021 import of Turkish electrical goods up in value Turkey 10:55
Iran’s Red Crescent launches coronavirus diagnosis unit in Kenya Iran 10:39
Chairman of Board of Azerbaijan's Union for the Management of Medical Territorial Units resigns Society 10:16
Georgia records increase in volume of budget after adjustments Business 09:53
China renews second-highest alert for Typhoon Chanthu Other News 09:37
Number and value of exchanged checks in Iran soars Finance 09:00
Kazakhstan intends to import fruits, vegetables from Azerbaijan's Karabakh region - vice minister (Exclusive) Business 09:00
FBI publishes first document unclassified under Biden’s decree US 08:27
UNDP applying new renewable-energy solutions in water management of Turkmenistan’s region (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 08:00
U.S. Capitol Police: no wrongdoing in most probes in Jan. 6 riot US 07:36
3,575 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:11
Trump hints at 2024 run while visiting NYC cops and firefighters US 06:25
4.4-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran Society 05:54
Drone attack hits near U.S. forces in Erbil, northern Iraq - officials Arab World 05:25
Israel reports 9,725 new COVID-19 cases Israel 04:50
British qualifier Raducanu wins U.S. Open title Other News 04:19
Turkey reports 22,923 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 03:45
Ronaldo debut double as Man Utd thrash Newcastle to go top Other News 03:14
UK PM Johnson to address parliament on COVID-19, BBC reporter says Europe 02:46
Israel says it stopped another rocket from Gaza Israel 02:19
UK records another 29,547 coronavirus cases Europe 01:50
Azur Air flight from Turkey makes emergency landing at Russian airport Russia 01:22
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still falling Finance 00:40
IAEA chief to arrive in Iran today: Envoy Iran 00:22
Turkey's export of cars to Italy up for 7M2021 Turkey 00:01
Delivery of goods from Iran to Karabakh serves interests of Armenia - Azerbaijani political expert Politics 11 September 23:45
Anti COVID vaccine protesters clash with police in Greece Europe 11 September 23:38
Azerbaijan national team wins 60 medals at first Games of CIS countries Society 11 September 23:19
Turkmenistan reveals GDP growth for 8M2021 Turkmenistan 11 September 23:09
US Epsilon obtains gas inflow from Ernazar-10 well in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11 September 22:34
Karabakh begins to revive - Turkish MP Politics 11 September 22:27
Turkmenistan notes significant increase in electricity export Oil&Gas 11 September 22:02
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 12 Oil&Gas 11 September 22:02
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 11 September 22:00
UAE to grow trade ties in Asia and Africa Arab World 11 September 21:29
Georgian gov't to invest 2,5 billion GEL in local production, PM says Georgia 11 September 20:46
Karabakh is integral part of Azerbaijan, and there can be no question of any status - MFA Politics 11 September 20:28
Formula 1: Bottas wins sprint but Verstappen on pole at Monza Other News 11 September 19:57
Resolution on cooperation between UN, ECO adopted Turkmenistan 11 September 19:26
Merkel reaffirms support for Nord Stream 2 in talks with Polish PM Europe 11 September 19:17
Green investments to be part of EU budget rules review - Dombrovskis Europe 11 September 18:49
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 11 September 18:40
Azerbaijan confirms 2,372 new COVID-19 cases, 4,211 recoveries Society 11 September 18:29
Uzbek Stock Exchange reports increase in transactions with securities Finance 11 September 18:20
Azerbaijani defense minister expresses condolences to Turkish side on death of soldiers Politics 11 September 18:11
Exports of Iran through customs of Bushehr Province up Business 11 September 18:11
Turkey providing greatest support to Azerbaijan in revival of Aghdam - deputy minister Politics 11 September 18:10
Azerbaijan discussing issue of benefits in future Aghdam industrial park Economy 11 September 18:09
Soon world shall witness prosperity of Azerbaijan's liberated territories - Uzbek diplomat Politics 11 September 16:36
Kyiv intends to develop using experience of Baku - mayor Society 11 September 15:40
Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises wrap up in Lachin district (VIDEO) Politics 11 September 15:29
Turkic Council delegation visits 'Imaret' complex in Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 11 September 15:12
Iran using contraband to enter Azerbaijan's Karabakh – FACTS Politics 11 September 14:58
Bulgaria to hold parliamentary election on Nov. 14 Europe 11 September 14:48
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 11 September 14:19
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange down Finance 11 September 14:18
Iran to provide loans to enterprises in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province Finance 11 September 14:09
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 11 Finance 11 September 14:07
Azerbaijani prime minister signs decree on terms of school holidays Society 11 September 13:33
Ukrainian pharma company eyes to launch production in Uzbekistan Business 11 September 13:30
Azerbaijan adopts decision on starting full-time classes in educational institutions Society 11 September 13:18
Cabinet of Ministers defines order of pedestrian entrance to Azerbaijan via state border Azerbaijan 11 September 13:17
Turkmen state concern to buy materials and equipment via tender Tenders 11 September 13:15
Russia records 18,891 new daily COVID-19 cases Russia 11 September 13:14
Georgia reports 2,533 new cases of COVID-19 for September 11 Georgia 11 September 13:07
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 11 September 13:07
Azerbaijan holds meeting on clearing mines, unexploded munitions in liberated lands (PHOTO) Politics 11 September 13:06
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijan's oil & gas sector Oil&Gas 11 September 13:02
Georgian cottage assembly company to open new factory Business 11 September 12:52
Turkic Council states' delegations in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam (PHOTO) Economy 11 September 12:51
SOCAR expanding gas filling stations’ network in Ukraine Oil&Gas 11 September 12:33
Turkmenistan notes increase in industrial output for 8M2021 Turkmenistan 11 September 12:29
Uzbekistan launches new hydroelectric power station Oil&Gas 11 September 12:28
Kazakhstan's trade with UK rising despite COVID-19 restrictions Business 11 September 12:27
Iran talks of its increasing refining capacity Oil&Gas 11 September 12:24
Iran’s GTC unveils volume of wheat purchased in Iran's Kurdistan Province Business 11 September 12:09
Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept. 11 Uzbekistan 11 September 12:09
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 11 September 12:09
Kazakhstan, Turkey to sign two new bilateral agreements Business 11 September 12:08
Azerbaijani oil prices change Oil&Gas 11 September 12:04
Iran shares data on foreign investment in industry, mining and trade sectors Finance 11 September 12:02
Turkic Investment Fund to finance entrepreneurs working in Karabakh - Turkic Council SecGen Azerbaijan 11 September 12:01
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical opens tender for kerosene supply Tenders 11 September 11:57
Baku, Kyiv looking to become twinning cities (PHOTO) Society 11 September 11:57
Baku to host joint int'l training of special forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan Politics 11 September 11:52
Azerbaijan sets new rules for collaboration of border and customs authorities in case of emergencies Economy 11 September 11:44
Israel catches two more escaped Palestinian militants Israel 11 September 11:12
Uzbek national bank eyes issuing Eurobonds, ruble bonds Finance 11 September 10:52
Iran to develop country's largest coal mine Oil&Gas 11 September 10:38
Iranian currency rates for September 11 Finance 11 September 10:34
Iran reveals amount of COVID-19 vaccine imported within 7 months Iran 11 September 10:07
Kazakhstan gold reserves up in August Business 11 September 10:00
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss promotion of bilateral parliamentary co-op (PHOTO) Politics 11 September 09:59
Turkmen Railways opens tender for installation of video surveillance cameras for diesel locomotives Tenders 11 September 09:49
Uzbekistan increases import of chemicals from Turkey Turkey 11 September 09:36
Iran provides several loans in trade sector Finance 11 September 09:35
Uzbekistan recieves AstraZeneca vaccine from Germany Uzbekistan 11 September 09:35
Lavrov, Qatar’s top diplomat to discuss situation in Afghanistan Russia 11 September 09:33
All news