Azerbaijan presents proposals for 'smart' dev't of Aghali village in liberated Zangilam
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15
By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:
Azerbaijan is creating a socio-cultural infrastructure in the village of Aghali, Zangilan district [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan told Trend.
According to the ministry, it has already prepared relevant proposals on the planned implementation of social infrastructure projects in the village.
Construction work within the framework of the 'Smart Village' project continues in Aghali. At the first stage, it’s planned to build 200 private houses on its territory using innovative building materials.
