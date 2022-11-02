Azerbaijan confirms 51 more COVID-19 cases, 49 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Azerbaijan has detected 51 new COVID-19 cases, 49 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,369 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,117 of them have recovered, and 9,951 people have died. Currently, 301 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,188 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,325,464 tests have been conducted so far.