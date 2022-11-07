Provocative information in connection with Nakhchivan spread in social networks - State Security Service of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan November 7. In the Azerbaijani segment of social networks, information is being disseminated in connection with Nakhchivan of a provocative nature, Trend reports citing the State Security Service of Azerbaijan on Monday.

Recently, fictitious "appeals on behalf of the local population" have been circulating in social networks on behalf of the so-called "Nakhchivan People's Movement of Iran" that allegedly "due to the fault of the Azerbaijani authorities, the population of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is experiencing serious difficulties in matters of security, science, food" and its "desire to voluntarily become part of the Islamic Republic of Iran and, in connection with this, the deployment of Iranian armed forces on the territory of Nakhchivan".

The State Security Service states that these provocations, purposefully committed against Azerbaijan in recent days, are being seriously investigated and appropriate measures are being taken.

"The dissemination of such delusional and provocative information by well-known circles that take a hostile position towards our country is unacceptable and causes a feeling of disgust among our citizens. The Azerbaijani state and its political leadership are the guarantor of a safe and prosperous life for the population throughout the country, including in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which is an integral part of the country," the statement said.