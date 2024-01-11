Azerbaijan's tourist industry associations make united statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Associations specializing in Azerbaijan's tourism industry have issued a united statement, Trend reports.

"Over the past 20 years, enormous successes, owing to the determination, political will, foresight, and autonomous political course of President Ilham Aliyev, have led to drastic transformations and established an altogether new environment in tourism," the statement said.

"The liberation of our lands by our victorious army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, after 30 years of occupation by Armenia, and the victory achieved in the 2020 second Karabakh war are engraved in golden letters in the history of our people," the statement emphasized. "The anti-terrorist efforts implemented in September 2023 resulted in the full security of Azerbaijan's sovereignty. Today, the Azerbaijani flag is proudly displayed in Shusha, Khankendi, and Khojaly. This is a win for President Ilham Aliyev's focused and determined policy."

"Over the past 20 years, ensuring accessibility, which plays a crucial role in tourism development, has been at the forefront, resulting in the development of air, land, and railway infrastructure in the country. This has stimulated investments in modern hotel and tourism businesses. During this period, Azerbaijan has attracted renowned global hotel brands, created winter tourism complexes and wellness centers, and built modern venues for local and international events," the statement noted.

"Overall, tourism development is recognized as one of the key directions for the non-oil sector's development, and its share in the non-oil economy has reached 3.4 percent. Thanks to the policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, which defines the basic principles of state policy in the tourism sector and the fundamentals of tourist activities, the introduction of mechanisms such as tax and customs privileges, the creation of tourist and recreational zones, and the liberalization and simplification of the visa regime have led to a real revival in this sector," the statement pointed out.

"Over the past 20 years, significant progress has been made in the development of human capital with the necessary knowledge and skills in various tourism sub-sectors. The establishment of a higher education system that prepares specialists to create value in the labor market in the field of tourism, fostering partnerships between the government and business in organizing tourism education," the statement also said.

"The decision to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan this year is a clear indicator of the country's increased authority on the international stage due to the successful policy of President Ilham Aliyev," the statement highlighted.

"Historical events in the protection of national cultural heritage and integration into tourism, such as restoration and reconstruction efforts, and the inclusion of several examples of Azerbaijan's tangible and intangible heritage in the UNESCO World Heritage List in recent years, not only contributed to shaping a positive image of our country but also served as significant motivation for promoting national heritage and tourism potential in the global community, increasing the number of foreign tourists, as well as in domestic tourism," the statement further noted.

"Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, subjected to plunder and destruction for 30 years, are now turning into a paradise. In these regions, a large tourism infrastructure is being created based on 'green thinking; two international airports have already been commissioned, and another one will be opened," the statement pointed out. "New roads are being laid. Serious work is underway on the Zangazur corridor. In the near future, Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur will become the most modern tourism centers in the region and the entire Caucasus."

"We can also see changes in Azerbaijan through the eyes of foreigners. Today, Azerbaijan's achievements under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev are admired worldwide. The growing international authority of Azerbaijan's leader increases interest in our country. Now, more and more foreigners want to visit Azerbaijan," the statement authors said.

"We fully support the policy of President Ilham Aliyev, who, continuing the path of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, has turned Azerbaijan into the most powerful state in the country's history," the authors stressed.

"The unified position and opinion of all associations specializing in the tourism industry are that the policy of President Ilham Aliyev must be continued. Ilham Aliyev is the victorious leader of the victorious people!" the statement concluded.

The statement was signed by:

Goydeniz Gahramanov, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Travel Agencies of Azerbaijan

Eldar Alimuradov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Hotel Association

Tural Musayev, General Secretary of the Association of Tourist Guides of Azerbaijan

Azer Garibov, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Tourism Bloggers of Azerbaijan

Turkay Gasimzade, Chairman of the Board of the Association for the Protection of Cultural Heritage and Support of Tourism in Azerbaijan

Samir Dubandi, Chairman of the Association of Ecotourism of Azerbaijan

