UNEC and Google Developer Groups have become partners

The UNEC Innovative Youth Organization, affiliated with the Azerbaijan State University of Economics, has officially established a partnership with the Google Developer Groups (GDG).

This partnership aims to facilitate UNEC students’ participation in events hosted by GDG Azerbaijan, enabling them to expand their expertise in technological advancements and trends. Furthermore, it will offer students opportunities to engage in new projects, acquire teamwork experience, and contribute to innovative solutions, while fostering connections with global technology networks.