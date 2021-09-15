Baku Metro orders new batch of trains from Russia (Exclusive)

Economy 15 September 2021 12:55 (UTC+04:00)
Baku Metro orders new batch of trains from Russia (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.15

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The Baku Metro CJSC has ordered another 20 cars (four trains) from Russia and plans to put them into operation in 2022, Bakhtiyar Mammadov, spokesperson for the company, told Trend on Sept.15.

Mammadov reminded that the company signed an agreement for the production of railcars with the Russian Metrovagonmash OJSC.

"In accordance with the agreement, Metrovagonmash will produce 20 more cars for the Baku metro. Their delivery is scheduled until the summer of 2022. The CJSC will transfer all the technical conditions to Metrovagonmash," he said.

Baku Metro CJSC has 280 cars, including 95 of the new generation, under its balance. The Baku metro plans to increase the number of new generation cars to 115 by the end of next year.

The new cars are manufactured according to the technical specifications of the CJSC, equipped with air conditioners and an automatic microclimate control system.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Azerbaijan's railway cargo traffic grows in 8M2021
Azerbaijan's railway cargo traffic grows in 8M2021
Azerbaijan reveals cargo traffic on local segment of TRACECA for 7M2021
Azerbaijan reveals cargo traffic on local segment of TRACECA for 7M2021
Uzbekistan plans to use infrastructure of Turkmenbashi seaport
Uzbekistan plans to use infrastructure of Turkmenbashi seaport
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran sees increase in imports of eggs Iran 13:19
Iran to take measures for market stability and price control - President Raisi Iran 13:17
Turkey says Baku's liberation from Bolsheviks, Dashnaks to remain in memory forever Politics 13:05
Aviation fuel up for sale at State Commodity, Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 13:04
Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept. 15 Uzbekistan 13:03
Azerbaijan's railway cargo traffic grows in 8M2021 Transport 13:02
Agricultural production increases in Azerbaijan Business 12:59
Baku's liberation in 1918 reflects Azerbaijani-Turkish historical brotherhood - FM Politics 12:58
Azerbaijan, Turkish military planes make combat flights within joint exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:57
Azerbaijani-Turkish unity unshakable, ombudsman of Turkey says Politics 12:56
Baku Metro orders new batch of trains from Russia (Exclusive) Economy 12:55
Global gasoline demand to continue rising by end-2022 Oil&Gas 12:40
Saudi inflation rate up 0.3% in August Arab World 12:24
Risk-adjusted capitalization of Uzbek Uzagrosugurta improves - Fitch Finance 12:22
New academic year in Georgia begins online Georgia 12:20
Google says it offers more than $10 bln in consumer benefits in S.Korea US 12:18
Central Asia Metals company continues work on solar power plant at its Kazakhstan-based mine Business 12:17
Zara owner Inditex sales rebound to top pre-pandemic levels Europe 12:16
Georgia reveals volume of grapes processed in Kakheti region Business 12:15
Azerbaijan unveils data on petrochemicals production for 8M2021 Oil&Gas 12:10
JP Morgan expects decrease in 2021 OPEC+ output Oil&Gas 12:09
International fact-finding mission to visit Azerbaijan's liberated lands - ombudsperson Politics 12:07
Working Group for Azerbaijan's liberated lands holds another meeting Politics 12:03
Uzbekneftegaz opens tender for conducting geological, geophysical surveys Tenders 12:02
Georgia to support development of regional enterprises Business 12:02
Iran’s Supreme Audit Court shares its forecasts on budget deficit Finance 12:00
Azerbaijani, Turkish ombudspersons visit Alley of Martyrs, Monument to Turkish Soldiers in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 11:44
Brotherhood of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan to grow stronger - official Politics 11:42
Azerbaijan reveals cargo traffic on local segment of TRACECA for 7M2021 Transport 11:41
Georgia to receive EBRD loan to renew municipal vehicle fleet Business 11:36
Turkmenistan, Germany talk co-op within 'Green Central Asia' initiative Turkmenistan 11:34
COMPASS project jointly run by ADA University shortlisted for Int'l Collaboration of Year at ‘Oscars of Higher Education’ (PHOTO) Society 11:33
JP Morgan forecasts increase in 2021 world oil demand Oil&Gas 11:31
PM Modi to visit US to attend Quad summit, UNGA debate Other News 11:27
US in touch with India regarding ‘over-the-horizon’ support: Blinken US 11:18
Azerbaijan discloses prices for local oil Oil&Gas 11:17
Kazakhstan discloses latest data on grain harvesting Kazakhstan 11:17
UN creates main logistics center to provide assistance to Afghanistan in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:15
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry puts up mid-term state bonds for auction Finance 11:15
Azerbaijan records growth in prices for hybrid vehicles Economy 11:14
Iran’s TPPs boost electricity generation Oil&Gas 11:12
Azerbaijan raises gas exports via BTE pipeline Oil&Gas 11:12
CityNet launches Autumn campaign (PHOTO) Society 11:10
Кazakh national telecommunications operator opens tender to buy Tenders 10:59
EIB to continue supporting mature renewable technologies Oil&Gas 10:53
EIB reveals funds spent on renewable energy projects Oil&Gas 10:48
Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan tweets about 103rd anniversary of Baku's liberation Politics 10:41
Azerbaijan unveils data on oil transported via BTC pipeline in 8M2021 Oil&Gas 10:18
Uzbekistan completes annual textile export plan in 8 months Business 10:18
Iran's CBI announces amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 10:14
Rallies timed to 103-rd anniversary of Baku's liberation from Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation (PHOTO) Economy 10:02
Iranian currency rates for September 15 Finance 09:59
Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz announces tender for gas chemical plant construction Tenders 09:58
Number of Turkish citizens seeking job in Azerbaijan declines Turkey 09:54
India vaccinations cross 750 million Other News 09:50
India plans space sector boost in global market Other News 09:48
Uzbekistan plans to use infrastructure of Turkmenbashi seaport Transport 09:38
Georgia boosts import of Turkish-made electrical goods Turkey 09:38
Azerbaijan unveils reasons for increase in petrol prices Oil&Gas 09:33
Oil prices climb after drawdown in stocks, positive demand outlook Oil&Gas 09:18
U.S. to buy 1.4 mln additional doses of Regeneron's COVID-19 therapy US 08:58
2,930 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:27
USAID to continue promoting competitive business environment in Azerbaijan Economy 08:00
Biden denies China's Xi turned down meeting offer US 07:21
Israeli PM to address UN General Assembly: office Israel 06:35
Biden floated meeting with Xi that Chinese leader declined US 06:03
All 34 OneWeb satellites put into designated orbit Other News 05:28
UK records another 26,628 coronavirus cases Europe 04:54
Amazon adding 125,000 workers in U.S., opening dozens of facilities US 04:27
Bahrain first ambassador to Israel ambassador presents credentials Israel 03:54
Turkey registers 27,802 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 03:30
One person still missing after floods in southern France Europe 03:01
Dutch announce 'COVID pass', end to social distancing Europe 02:35
UK to offer booster COVID-19 vaccines to over-50s from next week Europe 02:11
COVID-19: 'I will continue to call for vaccine equity until we get it', says WHO chief Other News 01:37
UK delays import controls on EU goods Europe 01:02
UN chief opens General Assembly with call for climate and Covid-19 action Other News 00:24
103 years passes since liberation of Baku by Caucasian Islamic Army Politics 00:01
Russia boosts imports of Turkish made chemicals Turkey 00:01
Czech President taken to hospital, no reason given Europe 14 September 23:56
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan plan to organize production of cars Uzbekistan 14 September 23:22
Turkey sees more than 141,400 housing sales in August Turkey 14 September 23:14
Iran to purchase new airplanes Business 14 September 23:12
Turkish President receives Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Politics 14 September 23:03
Georgia records increase in pork imports Business 14 September 22:40
Apple doubles down on 5G with new iPhone 13, upgrades iPad Mini ICT 14 September 22:30
Delegation of OIC Ombudsmen Association arrives in Azerbaijan Politics 14 September 22:00
Special forces hold airborne training during "Three Brothers - 2021" exercises (PHOTO) Politics 14 September 21:40
Israel reports 10,774 new COVID-19 cases Israel 14 September 21:24
Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed EU representative to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 14 September 20:47
Military officials of Azerbaijan and Turkey attend joint exercises "Falcon TurAz-2021" (PHOTO) Politics 14 September 20:22
Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan celebrates Hindi Day (PHOTO) Other News 14 September 20:22
Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports meets with members of national swimming team (PHOTO) Politics 14 September 19:53
Azerbaijani FM meets World Bank's Manager for Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 14 September 19:37
Azerbaijani-Turkish Working Group develop roadmap on digital transformation (PHOTO) Economy 14 September 19:34
Iran to consider gas imports from Turkmenistan - Energy Commission Oil&Gas 14 September 19:33
Famous Azerbaijani singer dies of COVID-19 Society 14 September 19:21
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 14 September 19:12
Azerbaijan's state budget records surplus Finance 14 September 19:11
Azerbaijan confirms 2,077 new COVID-19 cases, 3,725 recoveries Society 14 September 19:05
All news