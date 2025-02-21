KazTransOil, Eni engage in talks to boost oil export co-op

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 21. KazTransOil and Eni discussed expanding cooperation in the energy sector and oil export through the key oil pipeline, Trend reports via KazTransOil.

The CEO (Chairman of the Board) of KazTransOil, Arman Kassenov, met with the head of Eni in Kazakhstan, Seger Hoytink. During the meeting, the parties discussed priority areas for cooperation and examined the potential for further collaboration, specifically the prospects for oil export through the Atyrau-Samara pipeline.



Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation and further implementing joint initiatives.

Eni S.p.A is the largest Italian oil and gas company. Its headquarters are in Rome. The main production regions are Africa, Russia, and Kazakhstan, with the main market being Italy and other European countries. In 2023, Eni ranked 61st in the Fortune Global 500 list by revenue.

The company has been operating in Kazakhstan since 1992 and is one of the strategic partners in the energy sector, having made a significant contribution to the development of the country's largest fields, such as Karachaganak and Kashagan.

KazTransOil JSC is the national operator of Kazakhstan's main oil pipelines. It is part of the group of JSC NC KazMunayGas. It owns a diversified network of main oil pipelines, stretching 5.400 kilometers. The company transports oil to Kazakhstan's oil refineries and for export.