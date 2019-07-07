Azerbaijan to repair 1,500 kilometers of railway in near future

7 July 2019 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 7

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Some 875 kilometers of railway tracks have been repaired in Azerbaijan over the past 3 years, chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Javid Gurbanov told journalists at a ceremony of greeting the railway container trains from China to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Chairman noted that it is planned to repair about 1,500 kilometers of railway over the next 3 years.

"There will be several tenders this year. We may start repairing the railway to the border with Russia from the end of 2019 or the beginning of next year," he said.

A ceremony of greeting the railway container train that arrived from China to Azerbaijan was held on Saturday.

An agreement on a strategic partnership in the transport and transit sphere between the Azerbaijani company ADY Container (a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways) and China’s Xi’an Continental Bridge International Logistics Co. Ltd. was signed on April 24 in Beijing as part of the 2nd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. According to the agreement, both companies plan to send 30 container trains on the Trans-Caspian international transport route in 2019.

According to ADY Container, the agreement will also play an important role in expanding the activities of the Baku International Sea Trade Port as a transport hub.

