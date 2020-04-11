Supervision of Kazakhstan's industrial objects supended due to emergency state

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.11

Supervisory activities in the form of visiting dangerous production facilities have been suspended In Kazakhstan for the period of the state of emergency, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

The exception is the investigation of an accident, and permit inspection prior to issuing a permit through a visit to the subject at the request of the licensor, and unscheduled inspections on the grounds of Kazakhstan’s Entrepreneurial Code.

On Mar. 23, 2020 Kazakhstan’s president ordered to revise industrial operations methods with a focus on crime prevention, eliminating pressure on the business by the regulatory authorities.

The implementation functions assigned to the territorial departments will be implemented as usual, including monitoring the state of industrial safety at the production facilities.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 April 15, 2020.

On Apr. 10, 2020 Tokayev said that the emergency state period in Kazakhstan will be extended till the end of Apr. 2020.

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached 859. The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 102,000. Over 1.6 million people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 376,000 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

