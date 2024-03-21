Azerbaijan to do its utmost to bring together views of Global North and Global South at COP29 - Hikmet Hajiyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. Azerbaijan will do its utmost to bring together the views of Global North and Global South at COP29, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said in an interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN), Trend reports.

“I would like to take this opportunity and to congratulate UAE for their achievement in COP28. We are also working very closely with them and their experience is also very important for us. Azerbaijan has also initiated COP Troika concept so that to ensure consistency and synchronization of our actions,” he said.

Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan’s COP29 agenda will be climate finance.

“We know that it is one of very difficult topics. But we need consensus of everybody. Azerbaijan will do its utmost to bring together views of the Global North and Global South. I would like to highlight that the views of the Global South should also be heard. The Global South, developing countries or least developed countries have particular challenges and difficulties. Funding and financial resources are they key. We think that we have strategic advantage for that. Because, Azerbaijan is a developing country and has successfully chaired the Non-Alignment Movement and is a member of G77 and China Group. Azerbaijan is also a member of certain European institutions. I think that these different platforms will provide us with instruments to build consensus and understanding and achieve more solidarity between the Global North and Global South,” he said.

Hajiyev pointed out that COP negotiations are considered diplomatically as one of the difficult ones.

“Here we should be guided by inclusive approach,” he added.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023, enabling Azerbaijan to host the event in November.