FIA unveils updated F1 weekend schedule

Transport 19 May 2021 16:59 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

Trend:

The Formula 1 season for 2021 consists of 23 stages, Trend reports with reference to the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

According to the FIA, the championship will start on March 28 in Bahrain and end on December 12 in Abu Dhabi.

“The duration of Friday's workouts has been reduced from 90 minutes to one hour, and the start of the race has been shifted to the beginning of the hour. In addition, at the end of April, the Formula 1 Commission approved plans for three sprint qualifying races in 2021 and approved the format for such a racing weekend,” the FIA said.

“On Friday, after an hour of training, qualifications will take place to determine the starting field for Saturday's sprint race. The results of this race will determine the starting order on Sunday. The winner and two runners-up of Saturday's race will receive additional points according to the ‘3-2-1’ scheme," the federation said.

Moreover, the FIA has approved the date of the Grand Prix and updated the previously published schedule of racing sessions, making amendments to it. The table shows the time in the time zone GMT +3.

The Grand Prix

1st session

2nd session

3rd session

Qualification

Race

Bahrain

14:30-15:30

18:00-19:00

15:00-16-00

18:00-19:00

18:00

Italy (Imola)

12:30-13:30

16:00-17:00

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

16:00

Portugal

13:30-14:30

17:00-18:00

14:00-15:00

17:00-18:00

17:00

Spain

12:30-13:30

16:00-17:00

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

16:00

Monaco*

12:30-13:30

16:00-17:00

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

16:00

Azerbaijan

12:30-13:30

16:00-17:00

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

15:00

France

12:30-13:30

16:00-17:00

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

16:00

Styria

12:30-13:30

16:00-17:00

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

16:00

Austria

12:30-13:30

16:00-17:00

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

16:00

the UK

16:30-17:30

qualification: 20:00

2nd: 14:00

sprint: 18:30

17:00

Hungary

12:30-13:30

16:00-17:00

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

16:00

Belgium

12:30-13:30

16:00-17:00

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

16:00

Netherlands

12:30-13:30

16:00-17:00

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

16:00

Italy (Monza)

12:30-13:30

16:00-17:00

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

16:00

Russia

11:30-12:30

15:00-16:00

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:00

Singapore

12:00-13:00

15:30-16:30

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

15:00

Japan

05:30-06:30

09:00-10:00

06:00-07:00

09:00-10:00

8:00

the US

19:30-20:30

23:00-00:00

21:00-22:00

00:00-01:00

22:00

Mexico

19:30-20:30

23:00-00:00

19:00-20:00

22:00-23:00

22:00

Brazil

17:30-18:30

21:00-22:00

18:00-19:00

21:00-22:00

20:00

Australia

04:30-05:30

08:00-09:00

06:00-07:00

09:00-10:00

09:00

Saudi Arabia

15:30-16:30

19:00-20:00

16:00-17:00

19:00-20:00

19:00

Abu Dhabi

12:30-13:30

16:00-17:00

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

16:00

Unlike other continental European Grand Prix, all sessions of the third stage of the season will be held an hour later, and in Monaco, the first and second sessions of free races will be held on Thursday.

For the first time, such a format will be tested at the UK Grand Prix at Silverstone, the remaining two stages will be determined later.

