National Bank of Kyrgyzstan resumes exchange of old notes, sale of coins and gold bars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.16

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic resumed the exchange of worn banknotes, the sale of coins and gold bars, the press service of the Bank reported, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

"In connection with the release of a new collectible coin “30 Years Anniversary of the Independence of the Kyrgyz Republic”, the National Bank resumes from Aug. 16, 2021 the sale of numismatic values and gold bars, as well as the exchange of old money. Realization of collectible coins is carried out through www.numizmat.nbkr.kg,” the report says.

Earlier, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan suspended the exchange of old money, as well as the sale of gold bullion and numismatic values to minimize the risk of COVID-19 coronavirus infection spread.