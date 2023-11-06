Kyrgyzstan, Russia's Rosatom discuss small NPP construction

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 6. Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, Taalaibek Ibraev, and Deputy Director General for International Activities of Russia's Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, Nikolay Spasskiy, discussed a flagship project for the construction of a Russian-designed small nuclear power plant in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

During the discussions, the two parties covered a wide range of topics related to cooperation between the two countries in the field of "green" energy, including wind and hydropower.

In 2022, Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Energy signed a memorandum of cooperation with Rosatom for the construction of a small nuclear power plant using the RITM-200 reactor in Kyrgyzstan. Later, it was announced that this involves the construction of one or several small nuclear power stations, each with a capacity of 55 megawatts.

Meanwhile, NovaWind (subsidiary of Rosatom), and the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund signed an agreement in October 2023 to explore and implement an investment project for the construction of a wind power station in the Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan.

