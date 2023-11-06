Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kyrgyzstan, Russia's Rosatom discuss small NPP construction

Kyrgyzstan Materials 6 November 2023 12:19 (UTC +04:00)
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 6. Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, Taalaibek Ibraev, and Deputy Director General for International Activities of Russia's Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, Nikolay Spasskiy, discussed a flagship project for the construction of a Russian-designed small nuclear power plant in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

During the discussions, the two parties covered a wide range of topics related to cooperation between the two countries in the field of "green" energy, including wind and hydropower.

In 2022, Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Energy signed a memorandum of cooperation with Rosatom for the construction of a small nuclear power plant using the RITM-200 reactor in Kyrgyzstan. Later, it was announced that this involves the construction of one or several small nuclear power stations, each with a capacity of 55 megawatts.

Meanwhile, NovaWind (subsidiary of Rosatom), and the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund signed an agreement in October 2023 to explore and implement an investment project for the construction of a wind power station in the Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan.

