Uzbekistan, US discuss strengthening strategic partnership

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 22. Uzbekistan and the US discussed the expansion of strategic partnership, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

"Together with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, we had a candid and productive conversation over the phone. Discussed key topics of bilateral and multilateral ties. We agreed that Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry and the US State Department will continue close cooperation in expanding strategic partnership between our nations in all spheres without an exception," he wrote.

He underscored that fostering robust connections among business sectors, amplifying trade flows in both directions, and guaranteeing thriving growth in Central Asia and beyond were key focal points on their agenda.



In January 2025, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and the US reached $54.9 million, reflecting a year-on-year decline of 9.1 percent from $59.9 million in January 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel