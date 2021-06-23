Iran’s interior minister announces final results of presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

About 29 million ballots were cast in the 13th presidential election in Iran, Head of Iran’s Election Committee, Jamal Orf said, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

The official noted that the number of votes counted was 28.7 million. There were 24.9 million valid votes and 3.74 million invalid votes.

Orf added that presidential candidates – Ebrahim Raisi received 18 million votes, Mohsen Rezaee – 3.44 million, Abdulnasser Hemmati – 2.44 million and Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi – 1 million.

“The results of the vote were announced to the Guardian Council of Iran. According to the law, the correctness of the elections will be finally approved by the Guardian Council,” he said.

As reported, the 13th presidential election was held in Iran on June 18, 2021.

Four candidates competed for the presidency:

- Mohsen Rezaee (Secretary of Expediency Discernment Council of Iran),

- Ebrahim Raisi (Chief Justice of Iran),

- Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi (Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament),

- Abdulnasser Hemmati (Former Director-General of the Central Bank of Iran).

A total of 59.3 million voters could participate in the 13th presidential election in Iran.

On June 19, 2021, the Iranian Interior Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli announced that Ebrahim Raisi had won the presidential election with 17.9 million (61.9 percent) votes.